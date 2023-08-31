Lapid to Visit DC as Biden Keeps Netanyahu Waiting

Islam Times - Several “Israeli” news outlets reported that opposition Leader Yair Lapid is set to travel to Washington next week for high-level meetings with members of Congress and senior Biden administration officials, as Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continues to wait for a meeting with US President Joe Biden.

Axios and Walla News correspondent Barak Ravid also reported that Lapid will be meeting with officials in the White House and State Department, citing a US official.

Ties between Biden and Netanyahu have come under some strain due to the “Israeli” prime minister's so-called “judicial overhaul”.

But the “Israeli” entity remains the United States’ closest Middle East ally and despite differences over the “judicial overhaul”, security and military ties have been unaffected.

The visit by Lapid will include meetings with US officials at the State Department, White House, and with members of Congress.