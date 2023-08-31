0
Thursday 31 August 2023 - 03:58

Lapid to Visit DC as Biden Keeps Netanyahu Waiting

Story Code : 1079083
The visit by Lapid will include meetings with US officials at the State Department, White House, and with members of Congress.
 
Axios and Walla News correspondent Barak Ravid also reported that Lapid will be meeting with officials in the White House and State Department, citing a US official.
 
Ties between Biden and Netanyahu have come under some strain due to the “Israeli” prime minister's so-called “judicial overhaul”.
 
But the “Israeli” entity remains the United States’ closest Middle East ally and despite differences over the “judicial overhaul”, security and military ties have been unaffected.
