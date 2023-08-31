Kiev Regime’s Drone Attacks on Russia Display ‘Sheer Futility’: Zakharova
Story Code : 1079087
In the early morning hours of August 30, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were deployed in several attempted attacks on a number of Russian regions. In Crimea, seaborne drones were used in an attempted attack on Sevastopol harbor.
“Obviously, these are the death throes of the Kiev regime; mindless hatred, malice and the lack of any prospects for their own development have engendered this type of terrorist activity. [They have] simply run out of options; [it is a display of] sheer futility,” she said in remarks to Sputnik radio.