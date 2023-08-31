0
Thursday 31 August 2023 - 09:17

Iraqi Airstrike Kills Three Daesh Terrorists

Story Code : 1079149
In a statement, the Iraqi Joint Operations Command confirmed that the strike, carried out on Wednesday by the Iraqi air force utilizing F-16 fighter jets, specifically targeted the remnants of Daesh, Iraqi News reported.
 
The statement went on to detail that, in addition to neutralizing the three terrorists, the operation resulted in the destruction of tunnels and caves employed by Daesh militants in the challenging terrain of the area.
 
Iraq officially declared the liberation of its entire territory from Daesh terrorists in December 2017, following nearly three years of conflict. However, Daesh's remnants keep staging sporadic attacks across Iraq, attempting to regroup and unleash fresh violence in the Arab country.
