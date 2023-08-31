Iraqi Airstrike Kills Three Daesh Terrorists

Islam Times - The Joint Operations Command in Iraq reported on Wednesday the successful killing of three Daesh (ISIL or ISIS) terrorists in an airstrike conducted in Salah Al-Din Province, located north of Baghdad.

The statement went on to detail that, in addition to neutralizing the three terrorists, the operation resulted in the destruction of tunnels and caves employed by Daesh militants in the challenging terrain of the area.

Iraq officially declared the liberation of its entire territory from Daesh terrorists in December 2017, following nearly three years of conflict. However, Daesh's remnants keep staging sporadic attacks across Iraq, attempting to regroup and unleash fresh violence in the Arab country.

In a statement, the Iraqi Joint Operations Command confirmed that the strike, carried out on Wednesday by the Iraqi air force utilizing F-16 fighter jets, specifically targeted the remnants of Daesh, Iraqi News reported.