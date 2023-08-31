0
Thursday 31 August 2023 - 09:18

US-Led Coalition's Aircraft Keep Violating Syrian Airspace, Says Russian Official

Story Code : 1079150
US-Led Coalition
"Three pairs of the coalition’s F-16, four pairs of F-35, a pair of Typhoon fighter jets, as well as two MQ-1C multi-role unmanned aerial vehicles violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area, across which international air routes run, 18 times during the day," The deputy chief of the Russian Center Vadim Kulit stated, according to TASS.
 
He also expressed concern that such actions by the coalition were creating dangerous situations and exacerbating the situation in Syria's airspace.
 
Kulit further reported that, in the past 24 hours, there were eight violations of the deconfliction protocols established on December 9, 2019, related to flights by coalition drones in Syria.
