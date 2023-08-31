Islam Times - The Russian Center for Reconciliation in Syria, a division of the Russian defense ministry, disclosed on Wednesday that fighter jets and drones from the US-led coalition breached Syria's airspace in the al-Tanf area on 18 occasions on Wednesday.

He also expressed concern that such actions by the coalition were creating dangerous situations and exacerbating the situation in Syria's airspace.

Kulit further reported that, in the past 24 hours, there were eight violations of the deconfliction protocols established on December 9, 2019, related to flights by coalition drones in Syria.

"Three pairs of the coalition’s F-16, four pairs of F-35, a pair of Typhoon fighter jets, as well as two MQ-1C multi-role unmanned aerial vehicles violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area, across which international air routes run, 18 times during the day," The deputy chief of the Russian Center Vadim Kulit stated, according to TASS.