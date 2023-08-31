0
Thursday 31 August 2023 - 09:20

Hackers Target Czech Banks, Demand Ukraine Funding Cuts

The nation's cybersecurity agency, NUKIB, confirmed earlier in the day that several domestic banks experienced distributed denial-of-service attacks, resulting in the disruption of online and mobile banking services, Sputnik News reported.
 
According to a Czech news agency, which referenced NUKIB and PwC consultancy, the pro-Russian hacker group NoName057 is believed to be responsible for the attacks on Komercni Banka, CSOB, Air Bank, Fio Banka, and Ceska sporitelna.
 
A cybersecurity expert, speaking to the agency, suggested that the attack had political motives and assured that clients' funds remained secure in the affected banks. Fio Banka also confirmed this, stating that neither assets nor sensitive personal data were in jeopardy.
