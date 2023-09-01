Iran Thwarts Major Israeli Sabotage Plot Against Defense Industry

Islam Times - The Iranian Defense Ministry announced on Thursday that it has foiled the largest sabotage plot hatched by the Israeli spy service against the country's defense industry, explaining that a network of Mossad agents sought to introduce defective parts into the production of advanced missiles.

It added that the Zionist regime’s spy services and its global vassals were behind the plot, aimed at harming Iran’s defense power.

An official in the defense ministry’s Intelligence Organization said that "due to the effectiveness of Iran’s missile power" in creating deterrence against enemy threats, its missile industry has always been among the targets of enemy spy services.

The official explained that in recent years, multi-layer intelligence and security projects have been designed and implemented under the cover of buying parts to deceive the enemy’s spy services.

The Iranian intelligence forces managed to disband a professional network that had plotted to introduce “faulty and equipped parts” to be used in the production of advanced missiles in the defense ministry, the source added.

“Under direct orders from Mossad, this network, by selling the equipped parts, intended to convert the produced missiles into explosive devices to harm industrial lines and employees working in this field,” the official continued.

The source further stated that the Zionist regime is frustrated over the huge blow it received with the dismantling of its sabotage network in Iran.

The source confirmed those behind the scheme have been identified and captured.

Mossad has upped its espionage activity in the past few years and has been involved in a covert war against Iran. Iran’s foes, mainly Israel and the US, have also been engaged in an attempt to spy on and sabotage Iran’s defense and nuclear industries.

Iran has in recent months captured several members of spy networks affiliated to foreign secret services.

Back in July, the Iranian Intelligence Ministry announced that it has captured a network of Mossad agents who had entered the country to conduct terror attacks on sensitive sites.

It declared that the detained mercenaries intended to blow up a sensitive military site inside Iran by highly powerful bombs. But they were identified and arrested by the country's security forces before they could take any action to carry out acts of sabotage.

The “biggest sabotage plot" against the missile, aviation and aerospace industry of the Iranian Defense Ministry was neutralized, state media reported on Thursday.