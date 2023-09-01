Islam Times - Americans’ views about a potential impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden are split along party lines, according to a poll published.

When grouped by party affiliation, 30 percent of Republicans and 81 percent of Democrats held this view.

Thirty-eight percent of all respondents said they think it would be a “serious effort to investigate important problems”, including 73 percent of Trump voters and 7 percent of Biden voters. When grouped by party, 67 percent of Republicans and 13 percent of Democrats held this view.

House Republicans, who hold the majority in the chamber, have led investigations into Biden and his family since taking control of key committees in January. They have focused their inquiries on Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, and his business dealings abroad.

They’ve signaled they are nearing opening an impeachment inquiry into the president, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) saying in an interview on Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures”, that an impeachment inquiry is “a natural step forward” in the process of investigating the president and his family.

Asked whether the GOP inquiry would be more about finding the truth or damaging Biden politically, 45 percent in the poll said finding the truth, including 89 percent of Trump voters and 6 percent of Biden voters; when grouped by party, 75 percent of Republicans and 18 percent of Democrats held this view.

Fifty-one percent said it was about damaging Biden politically, including 9 percent of Trump voters and 88 percent of Biden voters. By party affiliation, 22 percent of Republicans and 76 percent of Democrats held this view.

On whether the “GOP should still impeach Biden even if no evidence is found”, 32 percent said yes, including 63 percent of Trump voters and 4 percent of Biden voters; by party, 49 percent of Republicans and 19 percent of Democrats held this view. Sixty-one percent said no, including 25 percent of Trump voters and 94 percent of Biden voters; 41 percent of Republicans and 80 percent of Democrats held this view.

The poll, conducted by Public Policy Polling and commissioned by the Congressional Integrity Project, both of which lean Democratic, found 56 percent of registered voters think a GOP impeachment inquiry into Biden would be a “partisan political stunt”, including 20 percent of Donald Trump voters and 88 percent of Biden voters, The Hill reported.