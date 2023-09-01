Great March of Return to Resume amid Gaza Siege Tightening

Islam Times - The Higher National Commission of the Great March of Return and Breaking the Gaza Siege has decided to recommence demonstrations along the eastern region of the besieged enclave.

These demonstrations are a response to the increased tightening of the Israeli siege imposed on the Gaza Strip, according to the commission.

Simultaneously, the commission noted that mediators have been unsuccessful in compelling the Israeli regime to ease the siege and adhere to previous agreements.

The Great March of Return began on March 30, 2018, on Palestine Land Day, with the establishment of five camps along the eastern area of the Gaza Strip.

During this period, Israeli occupation forces employed "lethal force" against unarmed demonstrators, resulting in the deaths of at least 305 Palestinians and over 31,000 others sustaining injuries.

"We decided to prepare the return camps along the eastern side of the Gaza Strip to be ready for the resumption of the demonstrations," the commission announced in a statement, according to the Middle East Monitor.