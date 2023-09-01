United Muslim World Biggest Barrier to Global Imperialism: Iranian President

Islam Times - Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said a unified Muslim world presents the most significant barrier to global imperialism.

Raisi pointed out that the "global arrogance" has obstructed Muslim progress, disseminated propaganda through media outlets, and established Takfiri terrorist groups to foment violence among Muslims.

He also noted that these powers have shown disrespect for Muslim sanctities, particularly Prophet Mohammad (Peace upon Him) and the Holy Quran, in their efforts to oppose Muslim nations.

Raisi pointed to regional developments, stating that the current situation in Palestine is unlike the past. He emphasized that Palestinian fighters are now taking the initiative, marking a shift from the past when the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) made decisions for Palestinians. He stressed that resistance is prevailing on the battlefield, and there is no longer talk of compromise or capitulation in Palestinian literature.

Furthermore, the president said that the rhetoric of attacking Iran has disappeared from the language of arrogant powers because today's Iran is more powerful than it was in the past, owing to the blood of martyrs and the active participation of Iranian men and women in various political arenas.

He also predicted the establishment of a new world order with the collapse of the United States and arrogant powers, highlighting the significance of regional and international coalitions and treaties among emerging powers in countering hegemonic unilateralism, including BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

Speaking at a gathering of Sunni religious scholars in Tehran, Raisi highlighted that imperial powers view a united Muslim world as the primary obstacle to their objectives in the post-World War II era.