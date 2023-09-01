0
Friday 1 September 2023 - 01:41

United Muslim World Biggest Barrier to Global Imperialism: Iranian President

Story Code : 1079261
United Muslim World Biggest Barrier to Global Imperialism: Iranian President
Speaking at a gathering of Sunni religious scholars in Tehran, Raisi highlighted that imperial powers view a united Muslim world as the primary obstacle to their objectives in the post-World War II era.
 
Raisi pointed out that the "global arrogance" has obstructed Muslim progress, disseminated propaganda through media outlets, and established Takfiri terrorist groups to foment violence among Muslims.
 
He also noted that these powers have shown disrespect for Muslim sanctities, particularly Prophet Mohammad (Peace upon Him) and the Holy Quran, in their efforts to oppose Muslim nations.
 
Raisi pointed to regional developments, stating that the current situation in Palestine is unlike the past. He emphasized that Palestinian fighters are now taking the initiative, marking a shift from the past when the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) made decisions for Palestinians. He stressed that resistance is prevailing on the battlefield, and there is no longer talk of compromise or capitulation in Palestinian literature.
 
Furthermore, the president said that the rhetoric of attacking Iran has disappeared from the language of arrogant powers because today's Iran is more powerful than it was in the past, owing to the blood of martyrs and the active participation of Iranian men and women in various political arenas.
 
He also predicted the establishment of a new world order with the collapse of the United States and arrogant powers, highlighting the significance of regional and international coalitions and treaties among emerging powers in countering hegemonic unilateralism, including BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.
Comment


Featured Stories
Germany, US Trained Saudi Forces Accused of Killing Yemen Migrants
Germany, US Trained Saudi Forces Accused of Killing Yemen Migrants
Kushner’s Saudi-backed Affinity Fund in Talks to Buy Israel’s Phoenix Agencies Stake
Kushner’s Saudi-backed Affinity Fund in Talks to Buy Israel’s Phoenix Agencies Stake
1 September 2023
Iran Nuclear Chief: Neither Sabotage Nor Sanctions Will Stop Nuclear Program
Iran Nuclear Chief: Neither Sabotage Nor Sanctions Will Stop Nuclear Program
1 September 2023
North Korea Conducts ‘Nuclear Strike’ Drill
North Korea Conducts ‘Nuclear Strike’ Drill
31 August 2023
US-Led Coalition
US-Led Coalition's Aircraft Keep Violating Syrian Airspace, Says Russian Official
31 August 2023
Hackers Target Czech Banks, Demand Ukraine Funding Cuts
Hackers Target Czech Banks, Demand Ukraine Funding Cuts
31 August 2023
Tunisia’s President: Normalization with “Israel” Has No Place in Our Lexicon
Tunisia’s President: Normalization with “Israel” Has No Place in Our Lexicon
31 August 2023
Lapid to Visit DC as Biden Keeps Netanyahu Waiting
Lapid to Visit DC as Biden Keeps Netanyahu Waiting
31 August 2023
US Prepares Drone Swarm “Hellscape” for China
US Prepares Drone Swarm “Hellscape” for China
31 August 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei: Sanctions Aim to Take People’s Livelihood Hostage
Ayatollah Khamenei: Sanctions Aim to Take People’s Livelihood Hostage
30 August 2023
Bahrain Authorities Yield to Some Demands of Political Prisoners after Mass Hunger Strike
Bahrain Authorities Yield to Some Demands of Political Prisoners after Mass Hunger Strike
30 August 2023
Gabon Coup: Military Declares End of Current Regime
Gabon Coup: Military Declares End of Current Regime
30 August 2023
Ex-CIA Analyst: Zelensky Threatened by Possible Military Coup
Ex-CIA Analyst: Zelensky Threatened by Possible Military Coup
30 August 2023