0
Friday 1 September 2023 - 01:47

Fire Kills more than 60 in South Africa

Story Code : 1079265
Fire Kills more than 60 in South Africa
The latest update from local authorities put the death toll at 63, with 43 injured, some of them rescued from the burning structure. The survivors have been taken to nearby medical facilities.
 
Firefighters were alerted at around 1.30 a.m. local time, Robert Mulaudzi, a spokesman for the city’s emergency management services, told the media. The blaze has now been extinguished.
 
Mulaudzi warned that the number of fatalities could rise even further, as rescue workers search the burned-out site, from floor to floor.
 
According to local media, the building was previously abandoned, but hundreds of people were living inside, explaining the high number of casualties.
 
The cause of the fire is under investigation, with officials declining to share any preliminary conclusions.
Comment


Featured Stories
Germany, US Trained Saudi Forces Accused of Killing Yemen Migrants
Germany, US Trained Saudi Forces Accused of Killing Yemen Migrants
Kushner’s Saudi-backed Affinity Fund in Talks to Buy Israel’s Phoenix Agencies Stake
Kushner’s Saudi-backed Affinity Fund in Talks to Buy Israel’s Phoenix Agencies Stake
1 September 2023
Iran Nuclear Chief: Neither Sabotage Nor Sanctions Will Stop Nuclear Program
Iran Nuclear Chief: Neither Sabotage Nor Sanctions Will Stop Nuclear Program
1 September 2023
North Korea Conducts ‘Nuclear Strike’ Drill
North Korea Conducts ‘Nuclear Strike’ Drill
31 August 2023
US-Led Coalition
US-Led Coalition's Aircraft Keep Violating Syrian Airspace, Says Russian Official
31 August 2023
Hackers Target Czech Banks, Demand Ukraine Funding Cuts
Hackers Target Czech Banks, Demand Ukraine Funding Cuts
31 August 2023
Tunisia’s President: Normalization with “Israel” Has No Place in Our Lexicon
Tunisia’s President: Normalization with “Israel” Has No Place in Our Lexicon
31 August 2023
Lapid to Visit DC as Biden Keeps Netanyahu Waiting
Lapid to Visit DC as Biden Keeps Netanyahu Waiting
31 August 2023
US Prepares Drone Swarm “Hellscape” for China
US Prepares Drone Swarm “Hellscape” for China
31 August 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei: Sanctions Aim to Take People’s Livelihood Hostage
Ayatollah Khamenei: Sanctions Aim to Take People’s Livelihood Hostage
30 August 2023
Bahrain Authorities Yield to Some Demands of Political Prisoners after Mass Hunger Strike
Bahrain Authorities Yield to Some Demands of Political Prisoners after Mass Hunger Strike
30 August 2023
Gabon Coup: Military Declares End of Current Regime
Gabon Coup: Military Declares End of Current Regime
30 August 2023
Ex-CIA Analyst: Zelensky Threatened by Possible Military Coup
Ex-CIA Analyst: Zelensky Threatened by Possible Military Coup
30 August 2023