Fire Kills more than 60 in South Africa

Islam Times - A fire engulfed a five-storey building in central Johannesburg overnight, killing dozens of people and leaving many more injured, officials in South Africa’s biggest city said on Thursday.

Firefighters were alerted at around 1.30 a.m. local time, Robert Mulaudzi, a spokesman for the city’s emergency management services, told the media. The blaze has now been extinguished.

Mulaudzi warned that the number of fatalities could rise even further, as rescue workers search the burned-out site, from floor to floor.

According to local media, the building was previously abandoned, but hundreds of people were living inside, explaining the high number of casualties.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, with officials declining to share any preliminary conclusions.

The latest update from local authorities put the death toll at 63, with 43 injured, some of them rescued from the burning structure. The survivors have been taken to nearby medical facilities.