0
Friday 1 September 2023 - 01:50

“Israeli” General Warns Bibi: Army may Collapse in any Upcoming War

Story Code : 1079267
“Israeli” General Warns Bibi: Army may Collapse in any Upcoming War
Ziv, was speaking on Wednesday in reaction to the tensions in the northern parts of the divided border village of Ghajar, which have been cut off from Lebanon by the “Israeli” entity’s troops.
 
He further added that the tensions near the border fence between Lebanon and the “Israeli”-occupied territories have forced the Zionist entity to pursue a self-restraint policy in order to shun reacting to what he called “provocations” by Hezbollah.
 
The “Israeli” general also stated that trading threats and provocations may lead to an all-out war, emphasizing that the irresponsible policy of Netanyahu’s administration may lead to the collapse of the “Israeli” army.
 
Ziv said that Hezbollah and Iran are “monitoring” the situation in “Israel”, adding, “They feel that the ‘Israelis’ are passing through a stage of weakness.”
 
 
