Security Council Extends UNIFIL Mission for One Year with a Vague Text, Disrespecting Lebanon’s Sovereignty

Islam Times - The UN Security Council has voted to extend the mandate of UNIFIL in southern Lebanon. 13 countries voted in favor of resolution 2695, Russia and China abstained.

The reporter added that the text of the resolution is contradictory and vague and does not denounce the Israeli occupation of the Lebanese part of Al-Ghajar town.

Al-Manar reporter noted that the Israeli pressures on the various member states of the UNSC have contributed to delaying the vote and reaching the formula that does not respect Lebanon’s sovereignty.

It comes after Lebanese government had put pressure in the previous days to remove Article 16, regarding the free movement of UNIFIL.

In a statement caretaker PM Najib Mikati welcomed the “issuance of the Security Council’s resolution.”

“The extension decision includes a fundamental clause that Lebanon had requested, which concerns UNIFIL carrying out its duties in coordination with the Lebanese government, in accordance with the headquarters agreement. This in itself constitutes a factor of satisfaction, and we thank the understanding of many countries and friends of Lebanon regarding the Lebanese observations”, he stated.

Mikati reaffirmed Lebanon’s “commitment to UN Resolution 1701 and its respect for all international decisions. We also reiterate the demand for Israel’s withdrawal from the Lebanese territories it still occupies, including Shebaa Farms, KfarShuba Hills, and the area of Marjayoun, as well as all the disputed border points within Lebanese territory. We further call for pressuring Israel to cease its continuous violations of Lebanese sovereignty by land, sea, and air.”

“What has been achieved represents a fundamental step in safeguarding Lebanon’s rights and sovereignty, and we will continue to work towards accomplishing all that is required in this context.”

According to Al-Manar reporter, the resolution sustains the freedom of movement of the UNIFIL forces, yet underlined the coordination with the Lebanese authorities.