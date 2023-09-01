0
Friday 1 September 2023 - 02:00

Kushner’s Saudi-backed Affinity Fund in Talks to Buy Israel’s Phoenix Agencies Stake

Story Code : 1079271
Kushner’s Saudi-backed Affinity Fund in Talks to Buy Israel’s Phoenix Agencies Stake
In addition to Affinity, whose investors include the Saudi public investment fund,interest is being shown by US funds Blackstone, Reverence Capital Partners and Searchlight, as well as UK Fund Pollen Street Capital and the European Vitruvian Partners. The value of Phoenix Insurance Agencies in the talks is $900 million – $1 billion.
 
Two weeks ago, “The Wall Street Journal” reported that Kushner, who was President Trump’s special emissary to the Middle East, was considering investments in two Israeli companies but they had not moved ahead for various reasons but it now appears that the plan to invest in the Phoenix is still on the agenda. According to the report, Kushner had met with 100 Israeli companies overall and was mulling investments in Phoenix and Eynat Guez’s payroll platform Papaya Global. Guez is one of the leaders of the high-tech protest against the Israeli government’s judicial overhaul. The decision not to invest in Papaya Global was probably taken last year when the company decided not to embark on an additional financing round.
 
Earlier this month, Phoenix Group announced that a UAE investor had bought a 2% stake in it for NIS 184 million. In July UAE sovereign wealth fund ADQ canceled a deal to buy a controlling stake of at least 30% of Phoenix Group from foreign funds and controlling shareholders Centerbridge and Gallatin.
Comment


Featured Stories
Germany, US Trained Saudi Forces Accused of Killing Yemen Migrants
Germany, US Trained Saudi Forces Accused of Killing Yemen Migrants
Kushner’s Saudi-backed Affinity Fund in Talks to Buy Israel’s Phoenix Agencies Stake
Kushner’s Saudi-backed Affinity Fund in Talks to Buy Israel’s Phoenix Agencies Stake
1 September 2023
Iran Nuclear Chief: Neither Sabotage Nor Sanctions Will Stop Nuclear Program
Iran Nuclear Chief: Neither Sabotage Nor Sanctions Will Stop Nuclear Program
1 September 2023
North Korea Conducts ‘Nuclear Strike’ Drill
North Korea Conducts ‘Nuclear Strike’ Drill
31 August 2023
US-Led Coalition
US-Led Coalition's Aircraft Keep Violating Syrian Airspace, Says Russian Official
31 August 2023
Hackers Target Czech Banks, Demand Ukraine Funding Cuts
Hackers Target Czech Banks, Demand Ukraine Funding Cuts
31 August 2023
Tunisia’s President: Normalization with “Israel” Has No Place in Our Lexicon
Tunisia’s President: Normalization with “Israel” Has No Place in Our Lexicon
31 August 2023
Lapid to Visit DC as Biden Keeps Netanyahu Waiting
Lapid to Visit DC as Biden Keeps Netanyahu Waiting
31 August 2023
US Prepares Drone Swarm “Hellscape” for China
US Prepares Drone Swarm “Hellscape” for China
31 August 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei: Sanctions Aim to Take People’s Livelihood Hostage
Ayatollah Khamenei: Sanctions Aim to Take People’s Livelihood Hostage
30 August 2023
Bahrain Authorities Yield to Some Demands of Political Prisoners after Mass Hunger Strike
Bahrain Authorities Yield to Some Demands of Political Prisoners after Mass Hunger Strike
30 August 2023
Gabon Coup: Military Declares End of Current Regime
Gabon Coup: Military Declares End of Current Regime
30 August 2023
Ex-CIA Analyst: Zelensky Threatened by Possible Military Coup
Ex-CIA Analyst: Zelensky Threatened by Possible Military Coup
30 August 2023