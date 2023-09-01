0
Friday 1 September 2023 - 02:04

Iran Nuclear Chief: Neither Sabotage Nor Sanctions Will Stop Nuclear Program

Story Code : 1079273
In an interview with the Doha-based TV channel, Eslami hit back at Israeli threats to attack Iran’s nuclear facilities.
 
“Iran’s nuclear program cannot be stopped by targeting nuclear facilities or sanctions. Targeting our nuclear facilities is futile and will be met with a decisive and devastating response,” Eslami said in the interview which will be published later.
 
Israeli threats “are empty rhetoric and false claims,” emphasized the Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI).
 
He stated that the Islamic Republic will return to all obligations under the nuclear agreement when the sanctions are fully removed.
 
“Iran will comply with its obligations under the nuclear deal only after the Western powers fully abide by their share of commitments, according to which they fully remove the sanctions.”
 
Regarding resolving the outstanding issues with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), he said that: “This year will be the year of the end of ‘political uproar’ related to Iran’s nuclear program.”
 
He went on to say that talks between Iran and the IAEA are continuing and recently the case of high-level enriched uranium particles was closed.
 
Eslami emphasized that putting the IAEA surveillance cameras mostly depends on the commitment of the other parties to the nuclear agreement.
 
“Tehran is ready for constructive cooperation with its Arab neighbors in the nuclear field,” he asserted.
