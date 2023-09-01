Hezbollah SG Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Iranian FM and Delegation

Islam Times - The foreign minister of Iran and the secretary general of Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement held a meeting in Beirut on Friday.

The top Iranian diplomat and his entourage had a meeting with Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on Friday.

They have reportedly talked about the latest political developments in Lebanon and the region.

The media outlets linked with the resistance movement have released the news of the meeting, without providing more details.

The foreign minister of Iran has already held an extended meeting with the leaders of the Palestinian resistance movements of Hamas and the Islamic Jihad in the Lebanese capital.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian arrived in Beirut on Thursday after a two-day visit to Syria.