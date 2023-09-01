Russia Intercepts Drone Approaching Moscow

Islam Times - Russian air defense systems successfully intercepted a drone attempting to approach Moscow, according to a statement by the city's mayor on Friday.

As per preliminary information, there were no casualties or damage, and emergency services promptly responded to the situation, Sobyanin noted.

In response to the incident, air traffic at Moscow's Domodedovo and Vnukovo airports was temporarily suspended, as reported by the Russian daily newspaper Izvestia via Telegram.

Thursday saw a similar event when air defenses in the Voskresensky district, located approximately 35 miles from Moscow, neutralized a Ukrainian drone approaching the capital. In addition to these two instances, air defenses also thwarted a drone approaching Moscow on Monday and two others over the Bryansk region along the Ukrainian border.

Governor Alexander Bogomaz confirmed on Telegram that another drone was destroyed over the Bryansk region on Friday, attributing the attack to Ukraine. He reported no casualties or damage and said that emergency services had been deployed.

Furthermore, the eastern Kursk region experienced an attack on Friday when two Ukrainian drones targeted the town of Kurchatov. Details regarding the extent of the damage were yet to be confirmed, as investigators were dispatched to assess the situation.

The interception took place in the vicinity of the Lyubertsy district, situated on the southeastern outskirts of Moscow. Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported the development on Telegram but did not specify the source of the attack.