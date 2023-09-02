0
Canada Economy Unexpectedly Shrinks in Q2

The second-quarter reading was far lower than the Bank of Canada's (BoC's) forecast for a 1.5% annualized GDP growth as well as the 1.2% gain expected by analysts, Reuters reported.
 
The quarterly slowdown was largely due to declines in housing investment and smaller inventory accumulation as well as slower international exports and household spending, Statistics Canada said.
 
The month-over-month 0.2% decline in June was in line with forecasts, with wholesale trade the largest drag, Statscan said. The agency also noted that Canadian wildfires adversely impacted multiple industries, including mining and quarrying and rail transportation.
 
Friday's GDP report is the last major piece of domestic data before the BoC makes its next policy decision next week.
 
"It's probably a huge relief for the Bank of Canada because this makes the September decision quite a bit easier," said Andrew Kelvin, chief Canada strategist at TD Securities, adding, "It becomes easy for the bank to say, ‘monetary policy is continuing to work and it justifies an on-hold stance at this month's meeting.'"
 
Money markets sharply trimmed bets for an interest rate increase next week, pricing in a 9% chance after the data compared with a 23% chance before.
 
The Canadian dollar was trading 0.2% lower at 1.3534 to the greenback, or 73.89 US cents.
 
The central bank hiked its benchmark overnight rate to a 22-year-high of 5.0% in July, the 10th increase since March of last year. Inflation last year hit a four-decade high of 8.1%, four times the central bank's 2% target.
 
Since then the bank has said its future moves would depend on its reading of the data, which have been mixed. Inflation surged more than expected in July to 3.3%, but the economy unexpectedly shed jobs in July and the jobless rate ticked up to 5.5%.
 
Statscan on Friday downwardly revised May GDP to an increase of 0.2% from an initial report of 0.3% growth. First-quarter annualized growth rate was also downwardly revised to 2.6% from 3.1%.
 
The high interest rate environment has coincided with falling housing investment, which recorded its fifth consecutive quarterly decrease in the three months ended in June. The housing investment decline was led by a sharp drop in new construction as well as a fall in renovation activities, Statscan said.
 
Statscan's advance estimate for July indicated real GDP was essentially unchanged, as increases in the public, finance and insurance, and professional, scientific and technical services sectors were offset by decreases in the manufacturing, transportation and warehousing, and construction sectors.
