Saturday 2 September 2023 - 04:13

Poll: Support for German Government at All-Time Low, as Concerns over Economy Grow

The figures released on Thursday night put support for Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Social Democrat Party (SPD) at 16%, down one point from the beginning of last month, Anadolu news agency reported.
 
The SPD’s coalition partner, the environmentalist Greens, also lost one point, falling back to a 14% voter share. The junior coalition partner, the liberal Free Democratic Party (FDP), was at 6%.
 
Germany’s main opposition, the conservative alliance of Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and Christian Social Union (CSU), was favored by 29% of respondents.
 
The far-right AfD, which has been under surveillance by the intelligence for posing a threat to democracy, recorded a new high of 22% support, according to the ARD DeutschlandTrend survey.
 
The poll found that economy has become a top concern for German voters, and 46% said they expect that the economic situation will be worse in a year than it is today.
 
Some 26% of the voters cited immigration as their top concern, followed by climate change (18%), social injustice and poverty (16%), and the government’s energy policy (9%).
 
The far-right AfD has doubled its vote share since the last election in 2021, benefiting from broad dissatisfaction with the coalition government’s policies.
 
Some 79% of those surveyed were either less than happy or not happy at all with the center-left liberal coalition government, according to the latest poll. Only 19% of voters said the government was performing well.
 
Leading figures of the AfD repeatedly criticized Scholz government’s stance on Russia-Ukraine war, opposed sending weapons to Ukraine, and argued that ending energy imports from Russia was against Germany’s national interests.
