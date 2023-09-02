Poll: Support for German Government at All-Time Low, as Concerns over Economy Grow

Islam Times - Support for Germany’s liberal- left coalition government slumped to an all-time low of 36%, while the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) reached a record-high 22%, a new poll by the country's public broadcaster found.

The SPD’s coalition partner, the environmentalist Greens, also lost one point, falling back to a 14% voter share. The junior coalition partner, the liberal Free Democratic Party (FDP), was at 6%.

Germany’s main opposition, the conservative alliance of Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and Christian Social Union (CSU), was favored by 29% of respondents.

The far-right AfD, which has been under surveillance by the intelligence for posing a threat to democracy, recorded a new high of 22% support, according to the ARD DeutschlandTrend survey.

The poll found that economy has become a top concern for German voters, and 46% said they expect that the economic situation will be worse in a year than it is today.

Some 26% of the voters cited immigration as their top concern, followed by climate change (18%), social injustice and poverty (16%), and the government’s energy policy (9%).

The far-right AfD has doubled its vote share since the last election in 2021, benefiting from broad dissatisfaction with the coalition government’s policies.

Some 79% of those surveyed were either less than happy or not happy at all with the center-left liberal coalition government, according to the latest poll. Only 19% of voters said the government was performing well.

Leading figures of the AfD repeatedly criticized Scholz government’s stance on Russia-Ukraine war, opposed sending weapons to Ukraine, and argued that ending energy imports from Russia was against Germany’s national interests.

The figures released on Thursday night put support for Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Social Democrat Party (SPD) at 16%, down one point from the beginning of last month, Anadolu news agency reported.