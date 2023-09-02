CDC: Overdose Deaths from Counterfeit Drugs in US at Historically High Levels, Rising

Islam Times - Overdose deaths from phony drugs are at historically high levels and are continuing to rise, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

In total, there were more than 54,000 overdose deaths with evidence of counterfeit pill use. The study found that overdose deaths in connection with the use of counterfeit pills were often associated with younger people 35 and younger, those who are Hispanic or Latino and those with a history of prescription drug misuse.

The study found that more than half of the deaths with evidence of fake pill use were related to counterfeit oxycodone or with counterfeit alprazolam, which is more commonly sold under the brand name Xanax. The study notes that the counterfeit pills are made to look like the legitimate pharmaceutical pills.

These fake pills may contain illicitly manufactured fentanyl (IMFs) or illicit benzodiazepines, which increase the risk of drug overdoses among users unaware of what they are taking. The research noted that IMFs were the only drugs involved in about 41 percent of the deaths with counterfeit pill use, compared to nearly 20 percent of overdose deaths without evidence of counterfeit pill use.

The Joe Biden administration announced Wednesday that more than $450 million in new funding will be allocated to combat the overdose epidemic with the goal to reduce deaths, support recovery efforts and invest in information campaigns that target young people.

This news also comes as opioid overdose antidote Narcan will be available over the counter beginning in the next few days.

The CDC report, conducted between July 2019 and December 2021, found that evidence of fake pill use and overdose deaths more than doubled during this period and tripled in the western United States, The Hill reported.