French Households Facing Higher Prices as Soaring Energy Bills Drive Inflation

Islam Times - French households are facing higher prices as inflation climbed more than expected in August, driven by soaring energy bills.

Analysts had predicted a lower rate in August, with a poll of 18 economists, conducted by Reuters, forecasting a rate of 5.4 percent.

The only good news was that food inflation was 11.1 percent in August, from 12.7 percent in July – but that was still almost twice the overall inflation rate. Energy prices, which fell 3.7 percent in July, rose 6.8 percent.

"This rise is due to a rebound in energy prices. Food prices eased as well as manufactured products and services," the EU statistics agency said.

According to the agency, eurozone core inflation was unchanged at 5.3 percent in the year to August.

UK inflation cooled to 6.8 percent in July, down from 7.9 percent in June.

British Retail Consortium figures this week showed that UK shop price inflation fell to its lowest level in a year in August.

And Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill said Wednesday that the central bank will ‘see the job through’ to bring inflation back down to its 2 percent target, even if there was a risk of raising interest rates too high.

"The key element is that we on the Monetary Policy Committee need to see the job through and ensure a lasting and sustainable return of inflation to 2 percent," he told a conference organised by the South African central bank.

France – the EU’s second largest economy after Germany – recorded a 12-month inflation rate of 5.7 percent last month, up from 5.1 percent in July, This Is Money reported.