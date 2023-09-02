US Sanctions Won’t Hurt Iran-Lebanon Economic Ties: FM

Islam Times - The sanctions imposed by the US cannot impede the economic relations between Iran and Lebanon, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said.

He underlined that the US sanctions cannot obstruct the economic relations between Iran and Lebanon, in the same way that the sanctions have failed to hinder Iran’s cooperation with Iraq, Turkey, Pakistan, the Central Asian nations or the Caucasus.

The foreign minister also expressed hope that Iran’s proposals for the expansion of economic ties with Lebanon would be considered, saying the Iranian companies are prepared to help Lebanon fix its electricity problems.

“We are also ready to convene the Economic Cooperation Joint Commission of the two countries in Tehran immediately after the formation of a new government in Lebanon,” Amirabdollahian added.

He further slammed the Zionist regime as the enemy of the whole region, its stability and security, warning that any plan for the normalization of ties with the Israeli regime will be detrimental to the region.

Hoping for the establishment of stability and security in Lebanon, Amirabdollahian said the election of a Lebanese president and the formation of a new government following compromise among the Lebanese parties will mark a major step in the Arab country and the wider region.

For his part, Bouhabib lauded Iran for supporting his country.

He then pointed to the ample opportunities for cooperation between the two nations, expressing hope that the formation of a new government in Lebanon would result in the promotion of relations with Iran in all fields.

In a meeting with his Lebanese counterpart Abdullah Bouhabib, held in Beirut on Friday, Amirabdollahian stressed the importance of economic cooperation between the two nations.