“Israeli” Invasion Fails in Tubas: No Resistance Men Captured, Civilian Martyred

Islam Times - A Palestinian man was martyred as “Israeli” occupation forces invaded a northern West Bank town on Friday morning.

The “Israeli” occupation forces raided Aqaba, surrounded a home and fired shoulder-launched missiles and hurled grenades at it, in a tactic known as a “pressure cooker,” to flush the wanted Resistance fighter.

However, the “Israeli” army failed in its attempts to capture any of the Resistance men.

During the incursion, “Israeli” army opened fire at Palestinian residents, injuring four young men. Two of them were wounded by live ammunition, including Abdelrahim Ghannam who tragically died of his wounds later.

The other two were injured by rubber-coated metal bullets. Additionally, a house in the town reportedly suffered significant damages by “Israeli” missiles during the raid.

This incident adds to a series of incidents involving “Israeli” military violence, and highlights once again the ongoing concerns about the use of lethal force by “Israeli” occupation forces in the West Bank, leading to civilian casualties.

In a short statement, the Palestinian Authority health ministry said 36-year-old Abd al-Rahim Fayez Ghannem was shot in the head in the town of Aqaba, on the outskirts of Tubas.