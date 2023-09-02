Lavrov: West Wants to Literally Rule the World

Islam Times - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov predicted that “The US and its allies will cause more trouble in the future as they cling to a unipolar world that allows them to exploit other nations.”

Lavrov was speaking to students at MGIMO, the Moscow State Institute for International Relations, a leading Russian university from which the Foreign Ministry recruits many of its employees. He briefed the audience on the current state of world affairs and what the students in attendance can expect working in the Russian diplomatic corps.

The minister reiterated Moscow’s position that Western nations are a major source of instability, claiming that “they want to literally rule the world, to impose their unipolar world order … to continue extracting tribute from humanity.”

“Many other nations, including Russia, are opposing that and seek a more just multipolar world order, the transition to which is inevitable sooner or later, Lavrov said. Western nations are “creating obstacles” to that, but as they do so they undermine their own power, he argued.

In parallel, Lavrov underlined: “It’s not that we want to ruin the dollar. The US is no longer making sure that it can serve the role that used to be suitable for everyone.”

“No principal agreement sealed [by Russia] with the West since 1991 was executed, not one,” he stressed.

Lavrov rejected the notion that Moscow was somehow “isolated” in the current standoff. Nations representing some 80% of the world population did not support sanctions on Russia, and dismissing the opinion of those people as irrelevant is deeply insulting, he said.

Current Western foreign policy “is aimed at slowing down the progress of history” and will “result in new confrontations, new difficulties for the international community,” the senior Russian official warned in an address on Friday. It will be “up to diplomats to untangle those situations.”