0
Saturday 2 September 2023 - 04:29

Lavrov: West Wants to Literally Rule the World

Story Code : 1079445
Lavrov: West Wants to Literally Rule the World
Current Western foreign policy “is aimed at slowing down the progress of history” and will “result in new confrontations, new difficulties for the international community,” the senior Russian official warned in an address on Friday. It will be “up to diplomats to untangle those situations.”
 
Lavrov was speaking to students at MGIMO, the Moscow State Institute for International Relations, a leading Russian university from which the Foreign Ministry recruits many of its employees. He briefed the audience on the current state of world affairs and what the students in attendance can expect working in the Russian diplomatic corps.
 
The minister reiterated Moscow’s position that Western nations are a major source of instability, claiming that “they want to literally rule the world, to impose their unipolar world order … to continue extracting tribute from humanity.”
 
“Many other nations, including Russia, are opposing that and seek a more just multipolar world order, the transition to which is inevitable sooner or later, Lavrov said. Western nations are “creating obstacles” to that, but as they do so they undermine their own power, he argued.
 
In parallel, Lavrov underlined: “It’s not that we want to ruin the dollar. The US is no longer making sure that it can serve the role that used to be suitable for everyone.”
 
“No principal agreement sealed [by Russia] with the West since 1991 was executed, not one,” he stressed.
 
Lavrov rejected the notion that Moscow was somehow “isolated” in the current standoff. Nations representing some 80% of the world population did not support sanctions on Russia, and dismissing the opinion of those people as irrelevant is deeply insulting, he said.
Comment


Featured Stories
US to Send Its First Depleted Uranium Rounds to Ukraine
US to Send Its First Depleted Uranium Rounds to Ukraine
NBC: White House Preparing for Biden Impeachment
NBC: White House Preparing for Biden Impeachment
2 September 2023
US Congresswoman: Rise of BRICS Devastating for US, Dollar to Be Weakened
US Congresswoman: Rise of BRICS Devastating for US, Dollar to Be Weakened
2 September 2023
Ukraine to Get US Abrams Tanks within Weeks: Politico
Ukraine to Get US Abrams Tanks within Weeks: Politico
2 September 2023
US Sanctions Won’t Hurt Iran-Lebanon Economic Ties: FM
US Sanctions Won’t Hurt Iran-Lebanon Economic Ties: FM
2 September 2023
Top Official Warns Yemen to Give Harsh Response to Slightest Mistake by US, British Forces
Top Official Warns Yemen to Give Harsh Response to Slightest Mistake by US, British Forces
2 September 2023
Karbala on Eve of Arbaeen Ceremonies
Karbala on Eve of Arbaeen Ceremonies
2 September 2023
Libya Opposes Any Normalization with “Israel”, Supports Palestinians
Libya Opposes Any Normalization with “Israel”, Supports Palestinians
1 September 2023
Hezbollah SG Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Iranian FM and Delegation
Hezbollah SG Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Iranian FM and Delegation
1 September 2023
Germany, US Trained Saudi Forces Accused of Killing Yemen Migrants
Germany, US Trained Saudi Forces Accused of Killing Yemen Migrants
1 September 2023
Kushner’s Saudi-backed Affinity Fund in Talks to Buy Israel’s Phoenix Agencies Stake
Kushner’s Saudi-backed Affinity Fund in Talks to Buy Israel’s Phoenix Agencies Stake
1 September 2023
Iran Nuclear Chief: Neither Sabotage Nor Sanctions Will Stop Nuclear Program
Iran Nuclear Chief: Neither Sabotage Nor Sanctions Will Stop Nuclear Program
1 September 2023
North Korea Conducts ‘Nuclear Strike’ Drill
North Korea Conducts ‘Nuclear Strike’ Drill
31 August 2023