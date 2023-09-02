0
Saturday 2 September 2023 - 04:30

Niger: Army Orders Police to Kick out French Ambassador

Story Code : 1079446
The latest communique sent by Niger’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said French Ambassador Sylvain Itte “no longer enjoys the privileges and immunities attached to his status as a member of the diplomatic staff of the embassy.”
 
The document also said the diplomatic cards and visas of the ambassador's families have been canceled.
 
The credentials of the French ambassador to Niger were just withdrawn by the Niger military, which gave Itte 48 hours to leave the country last week. The deadline expired on August 28.
 
The new military rulers say the ambassador refused to meet with them. They say the French government’s behavior is “contrary to the interests of Niger.”
 
President Emmanuel Macron has said France’s ambassador to Niger will stay in the coup-hit African country despite the ultimatum by the new military leaders to leave.
 
Macron has also reiterated France's support for Niger's ousted president Mohamed Bazoum. He dismissed calls from some in the United States and Europe for Western powers to give up on Bazoum.
 
The French Foreign Ministry in Paris said on Thursday that the people involved in the military coup in Niger had “no authority” to ask France's ambassador in Niamey to leave.
 
“We constantly evaluate the safety and operating conditions of our embassy,” the ministry added.
 
Thousands of protesters in Niger have rallied in the capital Niamey to voice their support for the military government, demanding the immediate withdrawal of French troops from the African country.
 
Hundreds of women protested outside the French embassy and a military base in Niamey, calling for France to remove its troops and military bases from the country. They banged on pots, pretended to sweep and chanted anti-French slogans.
 
Others gathered in front of the 101 Squadron airbase to protest and show support for Niger's defense and security forces. They also demanded the withdrawal of French troops stationed at the base.
 
 
