0
Saturday 2 September 2023 - 04:34

9 Pakistan Military Forces Killed, 17 Injured in Suicide Attack

Story Code : 1079449
9 Pakistan Military Forces Killed, 17 Injured in Suicide Attack
A motorcycle suicide bomber exploded while targeting a military convoy in the general area of Jani Khel in Bannu District in the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Pakistan.
 
No groups or individuals have yet claimed responsibility for the terrorist attack.
 
Dozens of security personnel have been killed in fighting and suicide bombings by terrorists in Pakistan, in recent months.
 
At least 40 people were killed and over 130 injured when a suicide bomber set off explosives at the Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) convention in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in late July.
Comment


Featured Stories
US to Send Its First Depleted Uranium Rounds to Ukraine
US to Send Its First Depleted Uranium Rounds to Ukraine
NBC: White House Preparing for Biden Impeachment
NBC: White House Preparing for Biden Impeachment
2 September 2023
US Congresswoman: Rise of BRICS Devastating for US, Dollar to Be Weakened
US Congresswoman: Rise of BRICS Devastating for US, Dollar to Be Weakened
2 September 2023
Ukraine to Get US Abrams Tanks within Weeks: Politico
Ukraine to Get US Abrams Tanks within Weeks: Politico
2 September 2023
US Sanctions Won’t Hurt Iran-Lebanon Economic Ties: FM
US Sanctions Won’t Hurt Iran-Lebanon Economic Ties: FM
2 September 2023
Top Official Warns Yemen to Give Harsh Response to Slightest Mistake by US, British Forces
Top Official Warns Yemen to Give Harsh Response to Slightest Mistake by US, British Forces
2 September 2023
Karbala on Eve of Arbaeen Ceremonies
Karbala on Eve of Arbaeen Ceremonies
2 September 2023
Libya Opposes Any Normalization with “Israel”, Supports Palestinians
Libya Opposes Any Normalization with “Israel”, Supports Palestinians
1 September 2023
Hezbollah SG Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Iranian FM and Delegation
Hezbollah SG Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Iranian FM and Delegation
1 September 2023
Germany, US Trained Saudi Forces Accused of Killing Yemen Migrants
Germany, US Trained Saudi Forces Accused of Killing Yemen Migrants
1 September 2023
Kushner’s Saudi-backed Affinity Fund in Talks to Buy Israel’s Phoenix Agencies Stake
Kushner’s Saudi-backed Affinity Fund in Talks to Buy Israel’s Phoenix Agencies Stake
1 September 2023
Iran Nuclear Chief: Neither Sabotage Nor Sanctions Will Stop Nuclear Program
Iran Nuclear Chief: Neither Sabotage Nor Sanctions Will Stop Nuclear Program
1 September 2023
North Korea Conducts ‘Nuclear Strike’ Drill
North Korea Conducts ‘Nuclear Strike’ Drill
31 August 2023