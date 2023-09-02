0
Saturday 2 September 2023 - 04:36

2 Ukrainian Drones Attacked Russia’s Kurchatov Near Kursk Nuclear Plant

“In the morning, two Ukrainian drones attacked Kurchatov. An administrative building and a residential building were damaged. Experts… are assessing the extent of the damage. Details are being specified,” Starovoit said on Telegram.
 
The Kursk NPP is located in Kurchatov, and the city is about 70 kilometers from the border with Ukraine.
 
The Ukrainian forces regularly make attempts to launch drone attacks on the central part of Russia. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday that this confirms the terrorist nature of the Kiev regime, drones cannot travel long distances without receiving data from Western satellites.
 
On Thursday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Russian air defense systems had destroyed a Ukrainian aircraft-type drone over the Voskresensky District in the Moscow Region. Drone attacks were also reported in other parts of Russia.
 
The latest round of thwarted attacks come after Ukraine attempted a massive drone attack on Russian territory overnight Wednesday, to which there were no casualties.
 
The majority of foiled attacks focused on civilian infrastructure, a move that has repeatedly been used by Ukraine and more frequent in light of the stalled and much-touted Ukraine counteroffensive.
