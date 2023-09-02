0
Saturday 2 September 2023 - 09:11

Trump Ally Giuliani Pleads Not Guilty to Georgia Election Subversion Charges

Story Code : 1079505
Trump Ally Giuliani Pleads Not Guilty to Georgia Election Subversion Charges
Giuliani, a former federal prosecutor and New York City mayor, was charged last month along with the former US president and 17 co-defendants with trying to overturn Trump's 2020 election defeat to Democrat Joe Biden.
 
Giuliani is accused of making false statements about election fraud to officials in several states in a failed bid to convince them to approve an alternative slate of electors in the formal congressional certification of the election results to keep Trump in power.
 
Giuliani and other Trump allies are also accused of making false statements to Georgia lawmakers about the election.
 
Trump waived a formal arraignment and pleaded not guilty on Thursday, Reuters reported. The latest charges mark Trump's fourth indictment since launching his reelection campaign for president.
 
In a separate case, a US judge in Washington ruled on Wednesday that Giuliani is liable for defaming two Georgia election workers who were the target of vote-rigging conspiracy accusations following the 2020 presidential election. Giuliani will now face a civil trial in federal court in Washington to determine how much he will have to pay.
Comment


Featured Stories
US to Send Its First Depleted Uranium Rounds to Ukraine
US to Send Its First Depleted Uranium Rounds to Ukraine
NBC: White House Preparing for Biden Impeachment
NBC: White House Preparing for Biden Impeachment
2 September 2023
US Congresswoman: Rise of BRICS Devastating for US, Dollar to Be Weakened
US Congresswoman: Rise of BRICS Devastating for US, Dollar to Be Weakened
2 September 2023
Ukraine to Get US Abrams Tanks within Weeks: Politico
Ukraine to Get US Abrams Tanks within Weeks: Politico
2 September 2023
US Sanctions Won’t Hurt Iran-Lebanon Economic Ties: FM
US Sanctions Won’t Hurt Iran-Lebanon Economic Ties: FM
2 September 2023
Top Official Warns Yemen to Give Harsh Response to Slightest Mistake by US, British Forces
Top Official Warns Yemen to Give Harsh Response to Slightest Mistake by US, British Forces
2 September 2023
Karbala on Eve of Arbaeen Ceremonies
Karbala on Eve of Arbaeen Ceremonies
2 September 2023
Libya Opposes Any Normalization with “Israel”, Supports Palestinians
Libya Opposes Any Normalization with “Israel”, Supports Palestinians
1 September 2023
Hezbollah SG Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Iranian FM and Delegation
Hezbollah SG Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Iranian FM and Delegation
1 September 2023
Germany, US Trained Saudi Forces Accused of Killing Yemen Migrants
Germany, US Trained Saudi Forces Accused of Killing Yemen Migrants
1 September 2023
Kushner’s Saudi-backed Affinity Fund in Talks to Buy Israel’s Phoenix Agencies Stake
Kushner’s Saudi-backed Affinity Fund in Talks to Buy Israel’s Phoenix Agencies Stake
1 September 2023
Iran Nuclear Chief: Neither Sabotage Nor Sanctions Will Stop Nuclear Program
Iran Nuclear Chief: Neither Sabotage Nor Sanctions Will Stop Nuclear Program
1 September 2023
North Korea Conducts ‘Nuclear Strike’ Drill
North Korea Conducts ‘Nuclear Strike’ Drill
31 August 2023