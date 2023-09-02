0
Saturday 2 September 2023 - 09:16

Palestinians Not to Allow Israeli Desecration of Al-Aqsa Mosque’s Sanctity: Hamas

Story Code : 1079510
Palestinians Not to Allow Israeli Desecration of Al-Aqsa Mosque’s Sanctity: Hamas
The resistance group warned against any incursions by illegal Israeli settlers and the regime's troops against the al-Aqsa Mosque's compound.
 
“The Palestinian nation will not allow the Zionist enemy to violate the al-Aqsa Mosque ('s sanctity)," Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem told a rally held in support of the mosque in western Gaza on Friday.
 
"Any encroachment on and invasion of the al-Aqsa Mosque during the (upcoming) Jewish holidays is tantamount to opening the door to an all-out war on all fronts," Qassem said.
 
According to an agreement signed between Israel and the Jordanian government in the wake of Tel Aviv’s occupation of East al-Quds in 1967, non-Muslim worship at the compound, which is Islam's third-holiest site, is prohibited.
 
Israeli settlers, however, regularly break into the compound under strict protection provided for them by Israeli forces.
 
Qassem said Israeli troops and illegal settlers would have no security as long as the regime keeps up its aggression and illegal construction activities upon the Palestinian land.
 
He said no one was capable of stopping Palestinians' resistance operations in the occupied West Bank, which have witnessed a surge in retaliation against the regime's incessant and regularly deadly violations against Palestinians.
 
The remarks came a day after the latest of the operations that took place in the West Bank city of Ramallah, killing an Israeli soldier and wounding several others.
 
And a day earlier, Palestinian resistance fighters set off an explosive device in the northern West Bank city of Nablus, injuring four Israeli forces.
Comment


Featured Stories
US to Send Its First Depleted Uranium Rounds to Ukraine
US to Send Its First Depleted Uranium Rounds to Ukraine
NBC: White House Preparing for Biden Impeachment
NBC: White House Preparing for Biden Impeachment
2 September 2023
US Congresswoman: Rise of BRICS Devastating for US, Dollar to Be Weakened
US Congresswoman: Rise of BRICS Devastating for US, Dollar to Be Weakened
2 September 2023
Ukraine to Get US Abrams Tanks within Weeks: Politico
Ukraine to Get US Abrams Tanks within Weeks: Politico
2 September 2023
US Sanctions Won’t Hurt Iran-Lebanon Economic Ties: FM
US Sanctions Won’t Hurt Iran-Lebanon Economic Ties: FM
2 September 2023
Top Official Warns Yemen to Give Harsh Response to Slightest Mistake by US, British Forces
Top Official Warns Yemen to Give Harsh Response to Slightest Mistake by US, British Forces
2 September 2023
Karbala on Eve of Arbaeen Ceremonies
Karbala on Eve of Arbaeen Ceremonies
2 September 2023
Libya Opposes Any Normalization with “Israel”, Supports Palestinians
Libya Opposes Any Normalization with “Israel”, Supports Palestinians
1 September 2023
Hezbollah SG Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Iranian FM and Delegation
Hezbollah SG Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Iranian FM and Delegation
1 September 2023
Germany, US Trained Saudi Forces Accused of Killing Yemen Migrants
Germany, US Trained Saudi Forces Accused of Killing Yemen Migrants
1 September 2023
Kushner’s Saudi-backed Affinity Fund in Talks to Buy Israel’s Phoenix Agencies Stake
Kushner’s Saudi-backed Affinity Fund in Talks to Buy Israel’s Phoenix Agencies Stake
1 September 2023
Iran Nuclear Chief: Neither Sabotage Nor Sanctions Will Stop Nuclear Program
Iran Nuclear Chief: Neither Sabotage Nor Sanctions Will Stop Nuclear Program
1 September 2023
North Korea Conducts ‘Nuclear Strike’ Drill
North Korea Conducts ‘Nuclear Strike’ Drill
31 August 2023