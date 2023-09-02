0
Saturday 2 September 2023 - 09:27

US to Send Its First Depleted Uranium Rounds to Ukraine

Story Code : 1079520
US to Send Its First Depleted Uranium Rounds to Ukraine
The rounds, which could help destroy Russian tanks, are part of a new military aid package for Ukraine set to be unveiled in the next week. The munitions can be fired from US Abrams tanks that, according to a person familiar with the matter, are expected be delivered to Ukraine in the coming weeks.
 
One of the officials said that the coming aid package will be worth between $240 million and $375 million depending on what is included.
 
The value and contents of the package were still being finalized, the officials said.
 
Although Britain sent depleted uranium munitions to Ukraine earlier this year, this would be the first US shipment of the ammunition and will likely stir controversy. It follows an earlier decision by the Biden administration to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine, despite concerns over the dangers such weapons pose to civilians.
 
The use of depleted uranium munitions has been fiercely debated, with opponents like the International Coalition to Ban Uranium Weapons saying there are dangerous health risks from ingesting or inhaling depleted uranium dust, including cancers and birth defects.
 
The United States used depleted uranium munitions in massive quantities in the 1990 and 2003 Gulf Wars and the NATO bombing of former Yugoslavia in 1999.
 
The Wall Street Journal reported in mid-June the US was considering sending depleted uranium rounds to Ukraine.
