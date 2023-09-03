AEOI Spokesman: Iran Producing Highest Quality Heavy Water Across Globe

Islam Times - Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi praised the high quality of the heavy water produced in his country, and said that several European states are seeking to buy this indigenous nuclear material from Tehran.

Iran has in recent years turned into an exporter of heavy water to foreign states. Iranian nuclear officials have stated that Tehran is producing enough heavy water inside the country, and is even exporting surplus to several states.

Kamalvandi also stressed the AEOI’s accomplishments in using nuclear technology for peaceful purposes.

Iran proved the peaceful nature of its nuclear program to the world by signing the 2015 nuclear deal with six world powers. However, Washington’s exit in May 2018 and its subsequent re-imposition of sanctions against Tehran left the future of the agreement in limbo.

Pointing to the current level of relations between Tehran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the official stated, “Despite several ups and downs", Iran has tried to establish "a balanced relationship" with the UN nuclear body, and the relations are "improving".

Iran has always had full cooperation with the IAEA and allowed it to visit the country’s nuclear sites, but calls the nuclear agency's approach unconstructive and destructive. Tehran has asked the watchdog to avoid politicizing the issue and focus on technical aspects in line with the organization’s mandate.

Iranian officials have repeatedly called on IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi to stop Israeli-influenced attitude, and emphasized that Tehran would never surrender to the political behavior of the UN nuclear watchdog that is affected by the Zionist pressures.

Tehran has on many occasions voiced its readiness to resolve differences with the UN nuclear body within a framework of constructive and mutual interaction and technical collaboration.

Back in late July, AEOI Head Mohammad Eslami described the coordination between his country and the IAEA as constant and sustainable, stressing that the interaction between the two sides is in accordance with the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and the Safeguards Agreement.

Eslami undrscored Tehran and the UN nuclear watchdog have continuous and stable cooperation based on an agreement reached months ago.

In early March, Grossi visited Iran and held meetings with Eslami, President Seyed Ebrahim Rayeesi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian to discuss Iran's nuclear program.

At the end of the Grossi's trip, Tehran and the nuclear watchdog issued a joint statement, and agreed to continue their interactions in a spirit of cooperation and in full conformity with the competencies of the IAEA and the rights and obligations of Iran.

The AEOI chief underlined at that time that Iran considers the Safeguards Agreement with the IAEA, the NPT as well as strategic law adopted by the Iranian parliament as the basis for its nuclear activities, but underscored that the UN nuclear watchdog's supervisions should be within Tehran's frameworks and reservations.

