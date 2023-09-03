MKO Terrorists in Albania in Tumult over Relocation Priority

Islam Times - As mounting pressures from the Tirana government have forced the terrorist Mujahedin-e-Khalq Organization (MKO) to look for new destinations to relocate its members, quarrels have broken out among those at the bottom of the pecking order over who can flee Albania first.

Following a raid in June by the Albanian police on the MKO camp near Manze, a small hill town 30 kilometers west of capital Tirana, many MKO leaders have been found guilty of charges by the European country’s counterterrorism court.

Afraid of being arrested in the next raid, the MKO ringleaders are attempting to rescue their high-ranking comrades and relocate the elements with temporary Canadian passports or temporary resident permits in Canada in the first step.

Since not all MKO terrorists can be dispatched to Canada, new plans are underway to relocate a number of them to Germany.

The covert evacuation plan and the hierarchical order of relocation have caused rifts among the lowly members of the terrorist group, as fierce disputes have arisen during the most recent meeting of MKO terrorists at Ashraf-3 camp.

In August, the government of Albania banned Maryam Rajavi, the ringleader of the terrorist MKO group, from entering the country.

Sources said Albania’s counterterrorism court has issued the ban after reviewing evidence that shows the group has run terrorist activities in Iran.

Rajavi fled from Albania to France in late June, after Albanian police forces raided the camp hosting the MKO due to its engagement in “terror and cyber-attacks” against foreign institutions.

They seized 150 computer devices linked to terrorist activities.

At least one MKO terrorist was killed and dozens of others were injured during the clashes at the camp.

MKO members spent many years in Iraq, where they were hosted and armed by the former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein. They sided with Saddam during the 1980-88 imposed war against Iran and then helped him quell domestic uprisings in various parts of the Arab country.

The hated group is responsible for killing thousands of Iranian civilians and officials after the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979.

More than 17,000 Iranians, many of them civilians, have been killed at the hands of the MKO in different acts of terrorism including bombings in public places, and targeted killings.

The MKO’s plan for the evacuation of the Ashraf-3 camp and relocation of the terrorists to a new country has sparked disputes among its members, as there is uncertainty about the future of the notorious group and its new base.