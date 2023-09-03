0
Sunday 3 September 2023 - 02:36

China to Strengthen Bond of Mutual Benefit, Win-Win Cooperation: Xi

Story Code : 1079629
China to Strengthen Bond of Mutual Benefit, Win-Win Cooperation: Xi
Xi made the remarks while addressing the Global Trade in Services Summit of the 2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services via video, Xinhua reported.
 
China will enhance synergy with development strategies and cooperation initiatives of various countries, deepen cooperation on services trade and digital trade with Belt and Road partner countries, facilitate the cross-border flow of resources and production factors, and foster more growth areas for economic cooperation, he said.
