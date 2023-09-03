0
Sunday 3 September 2023 - 02:43

Former Pence Aide Calls Trump’s Mug Shot ‘Tragic’

Story Code : 1079633
Former Pence Aide Calls Trump’s Mug Shot ‘Tragic’
“I think it’s tragic, Jake,” Marc Short said in an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper.
 
While Short went on to say the former president had treated him and his family well during his time working in his administration, he suggested Trump had been led “astray.”
 
“I do think that the events of January 6 were tragic and certainly avoidable,” he said. “And I think that the president got a lot of bad counsel – in many cases, counsel he sought out that I think led him astray.”
 
“I think that ultimately asking the Vice President to sort of put aside the Constitution is a huge violation of your most important oath to the American people to protect and defend the Constitution,” Short added, referring to the former president’s efforts to remain in power after losing the White House to President Biden.
 
Trump became the first sitting or former president to receive a booking photograph last month after surrendering to Fulton County jail after being indicted for his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia. He and 18 co-defendants were charged with a combined 41 counts by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis last month under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations [RICO] Act.
 
Trump and his presidential campaign have made attempts to use the photo for fundraising purposes. In a video posted to Truth Social Thursday, Trump held up a t-shirt of himself featuring the mug shot.
 
“They make me look like a criminal, but it completely and totally backfired, as you probably read. Since my mug shot was released, our campaign has raised over $10 million,” he said in the video. “The people get it.”
 
“The people know this is a sham and a scam,” he added. “This is nothing but election interference.”
Comment


Featured Stories
North Korea Stages
North Korea Stages 'Simulated Tactical Nuclear Attack'
Yemen’s Abdulsalam Condemns France’s Refusal to Leave, Confronting Nigerian National Will
Yemen’s Abdulsalam Condemns France’s Refusal to Leave, Confronting Nigerian National Will
3 September 2023
Resistance Leaders Meeting Aimed at Deterring Israel
Resistance Leaders Meeting Aimed at Deterring Israel
3 September 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Deep Thinking about Sacrifices of Imam Hussein (AS)
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Deep Thinking about Sacrifices of Imam Hussein (AS)
3 September 2023
US to Send Its First Depleted Uranium Rounds to Ukraine
US to Send Its First Depleted Uranium Rounds to Ukraine
2 September 2023
NBC: White House Preparing for Biden Impeachment
NBC: White House Preparing for Biden Impeachment
2 September 2023
US Congresswoman: Rise of BRICS Devastating for US, Dollar to Be Weakened
US Congresswoman: Rise of BRICS Devastating for US, Dollar to Be Weakened
2 September 2023
Ukraine to Get US Abrams Tanks within Weeks: Politico
Ukraine to Get US Abrams Tanks within Weeks: Politico
2 September 2023
US Sanctions Won’t Hurt Iran-Lebanon Economic Ties: FM
US Sanctions Won’t Hurt Iran-Lebanon Economic Ties: FM
2 September 2023
Top Official Warns Yemen to Give Harsh Response to Slightest Mistake by US, British Forces
Top Official Warns Yemen to Give Harsh Response to Slightest Mistake by US, British Forces
2 September 2023
Karbala on Eve of Arbaeen Ceremonies
Karbala on Eve of Arbaeen Ceremonies
2 September 2023
Libya Opposes Any Normalization with “Israel”, Supports Palestinians
Libya Opposes Any Normalization with “Israel”, Supports Palestinians
1 September 2023
Hezbollah SG Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Iranian FM and Delegation
Hezbollah SG Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Iranian FM and Delegation
1 September 2023