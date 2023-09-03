0
Sunday 3 September 2023

“Israel’s” Chaos: Eritrean Protesters Clash with Tel Aviv Police

The “Israeli” officers fired in the air when rioting protesters broke through police barriers.
 
Haaretz daily further underlined that the “Israeli” police also used stun grenades and tear gas in attempts to disperse the crowd.
 
The report said the protesters broke windows and attacked officers, and police beat some of the protesters with batons.
 
In a statement, “Israeli” police said 13 officers were injured after rioters threw rocks and planks of wood. A number of them were taken to hospital.
 
Videos posted to social media showed street battles between “Israeli” police and protesters.
