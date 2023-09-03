Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Deep Thinking about Sacrifices of Imam Hussein (AS)

Islam Times - Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei has urged deep thinking about the sacrifices made by Imam Hussein (AS), the third Shia Imam and grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), in his fight against tyranny.

“In this sacred procession, don’t lose the opportunity for observation and supplication. And also the opportunity to think about and contemplate the sacrifices of Imam Hussein (AS) and its objectives and the benefits that God has blessed upon this great sacrifice. That objective should be the objective sought by every faithful person,” said the Supreme Leader.

More than three million people, including hundreds of thousands of non-Iranian Shia pilgrims, have crossed Iran’s western borders into Iraq in recent days to attend the Arbaeen ceremonies.

Responding to a letter by a group of Iranian students seeking to travel to Iraq to attend the ceremonies of Arbaeen, which marks the 40th day of Imam Hussein’s martyrdom anniversary, Ayatollah Khamenei said people should use the occasion to contemplate the sacrifices of Imam Hussein (AS).