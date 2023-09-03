Violent clashes between Affiliated Groups of QSD Militia Continue in Deir Ezzor Countryside

Islam Times - For the sixth day in a row, clashes continue between the affiliated groups of the QSD militia in most areas of Deir Ezzor countryside in northern Syria.

Local sources told SANA reporter that the violent clashes caused the death of dozens while others were injured or taken hostage, in the towns of Diban, Al-Izba, Al-Busaira, Al-Tayana and Jadid Bakara.

Sons of the Arb clans managed to expel QSD gunmen from the towns of Al-Kashkiyeh, Abu Hammam and Gharanij, and control several of their headquarters in the areas of Al-Shafa and Shanan, the sources said.

In addition, several QSD militia and oil wells were targeted and burned in the al-Izba area in the western countryside of the Deir Ezzor.

The sources added that the people blocked the roads in the towns of Mahimida, Al-Kasra, and Hamar Al-Ali to prevent the passage of supplies sent by QSD militia from Raqqa to the areas of clashes in the northern and eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor.

These incidents coincide with the announcement by many elders and dignitaries of Arab clans to general mobilization to continue fighting US occupation-backed QSD militias and expel them from their areas.

The clashes take place between the separatist militia of the QSD and the militants of the so-called “Deir Ezzor Military Council,” affiliated with the militia and composed of Arab clans.