Resistance Leaders Meeting Aimed at Deterring Israel

Islam Times - Israeli media says Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah's meeting with Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement officials is aimed at deterring the Israeli occupation.

The meeting come as the Zionist regime media reports acknowledged that the regime's army is facing significant challenges in dealing with the complex dynamics involving Lebanon, the occupied West Bank, and Gaza, in which al-Arouri is a leading figure.

The leaders of the resistance emphasized the firm position of all sides of the resistance axis in full confrontation with the Zionist regime and its crimes. In this meeting, the importance of constant and daily coordination and communication between resistance groups, especially in Palestine and Lebanon, was emphasized in order to follow political, security, and military developments and make appropriate decisions.

Amid increased Tel Aviv's threats to assassinate the top Hamas official, Hezbollah, and Hamas, alongside other Resistance factions, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah warned against the consequences of such a move. He warned "Tel Aviv" in a speech a few days ago that any assassination that targets a Lebanese, Palestinian, or Iranian personnel, among others, on Lebanese soil will not be tolerated, vowing that it will be met with full force.

The secretary-general of the Lebanese Hezbollah Islamic Resistance Movement received the Secretary-General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad PIJ movement Ziyad al-Nakhalah and the Deputy Head of the Political Bureau of the Palestinian Hamas Movement Saleh al-Arouri, Hezbollah media reported on Saturday.