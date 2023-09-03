0
Sunday 3 September 2023 - 08:31

Deadly Attack Targets Chinese Mining Convoy in Congo

Deadly Attack Targets Chinese Mining Convoy in Congo
A DRC soldier, a driver, and two Chinese nationals were killed in the armed robbery near the Kimbo River, AP reported citing Sammy Badibanga Kalonji, administrator of the Fizi territory where the attack took place on Friday.
 
Three people were seriously wounded in the attack, including a Congolese soldier and a worker, Kalonji said. The wounded were receiving treatment in a local hospital.
 
Kalonji said the assailants stole a “large quantity” of gold from the convoy, which belonged to a Chinese mining company operating in the restive South Kivu province. He had no additional details.
 
Many Chinese companies mine gold and other minerals in South Kivu, one of the eastern provinces of DRC that have been plagued by violence from armed groups for nearly three decades.
 
Attacks on quarries and mining cooperatives are frequent in the region as more than 120 armed groups compete for land and resources in eastern DRC.
 
In 2022, a Congolese employee of another Chinese mining company in South Kivu was killed in a similar attack by armed robbers.
 
The Congolese government has said it is also working to secure better terms on a $6.2 billion mining contract with China, which authorities say has not been profitable enough for the Central African nation since the deal was signed in 2008.
