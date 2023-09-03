7 Killed as Bandits Attack Worshippers in Nigeria Mosque

Islam Times - No fewer than seven people have been killed as gun-wielding bandits attacked worshippers in a Mosque at Saya-Saya village in Ikara Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Nigeria.

The bandits struck around 8 p.m. on Friday, September 1, 2023, as the villagers were observing sunset prayers (Isha’i) at a local mosque in the community.

A resident of the village, identified as Dan Asabe, said two other villagers sustained gunshot wounds and were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Also confirming the incident, the village Head, Malam Abdulrahaman Yusuf, disclosed that one of the victims killed inside the mosque was the head of the village's vigilance group.

The village Head also said security agencies comprising soldiers and police officers from Ikara town and Palgore area arrived at the scene in the early hours of Saturday but, the bandits had already left the village before then.

the Acting Public Relations Officer of the State Police Command, Mansir Alhassan, who confirmed the incident, said security personnel had been mobilized to nearby bushes to fish out the perpetrators.

According to local sources, the attackers gunned down five of the victims in the mosque, while the other two victims were killed at different locations within the area, Pulse Nigeria reported.