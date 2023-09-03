0
Sunday 3 September 2023 - 08:36

Yemen’s Abdulsalam Condemns France’s Refusal to Leave, Confronting Nigerian National Will

Yemen’s Abdulsalam Condemns France’s Refusal to Leave, Confronting Nigerian National Will
He stressed that France must realize that it is a colonial power that ended after decades of plundering the wealth of Niger and other African countries.
 
For his part, the spokesman for the National Salvation Government, Minister of Information Dhaifallah Al-Shami affirmed Yemen’s solidarity and support for the popular uprising in Niger against the puppet regime of global arrogance, led by France and the US and their colonial ambitions. 
 
The spokesman for the National Salvation Government pointed to the importance of standing by the Nigerian people to achieve their aspirations for liberation from the tutelage of external powers.
 
He called on Western countries not to interfere in Niger’s internal affairs and to respect the will of the Nigerian people to determine their own destiny away from dictates and external pressures, and their right to preserve their national wealth.
 
Al-Shami also called on Islamic governments and peoples to support the popular steps in Niger and to take supportive positions in this regard. He stressed the importance of a unified stance from the Islamic world in the face of Western threats towards this Muslim country, and not to let it down.
