Iranian Commander: Indigenous Drone Warns Off RQ-4 Global Hawk, US P-8 Poseidon Near Border

Islam Times - Deputy Commander of the Iranian Army Air Defense Force Brigadier General Alireza Elhami praised the country's defense industry for manufacturing various type of military hardware, and further said that a domestically-developed drone, dubbed "Karrar", has on separate occasions forced an American RQ-4 reconnaissance drone and a US Navy’s P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol and surveillance aircraft to change their courses and stay away from the Iranian airspace.

He added Karrar has warned the US military’s Boeing P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft as well as Northrop Grumman RQ-4 Global Hawk remotely-piloted surveillance aircraft and made them keep their distance from the Iranian airspace by flying at very high altitudes above the intruders.

"A number of foreign military aircraft wanted to test Iran’s air defense capabilities by changing their cruising altitude, not knowing that Karrar, which relies on a fully homegrown engine, can fly over them," the top general continued.

Iranian military officials stressed that Tehran has manufactured such advanced defense equipment that the world military powers are vying to gain access to them.

Tehran has in recent years gained significant progress in developing surveillance and combat drones. Iranian military officials announce that the country stands among the world's top states manufacturing UAVs.

Military officials say Tehran is self-sufficient in building drones from their fuselage to various subsystems and engines, adding the country’s Armed Forces are equipped and ready to carry out any type of drone operations and missions.

Back in early February, Commander of the Iranian Army’s Air Force Brigadier General Hamid Vahedi admired the country's self-sufficiency in the production of various types of UAVs, and said that Iran's drone power has increased by 33 percent.

The Islamic Republic’s military doctrine holds that the country’s armed capability solely serves defensive purposes.

Iranian military experts and technicians have in recent years made substantial headway in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient in the weaponry sphere.

Iranian officials have repeatedly stressed that the country will not hesitate to boost its military capabilities, including its missile and drone power, which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will never be subject to negotiation.

Brig. Gen. Elhami stated on Sunday the homemade drone, which has been furnished with a sophisticated radar system, has several times forced foreign manned and unmanned aircraft to change their course over the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz and the Sea of Oman at high altitudes.