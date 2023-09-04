0
Monday 4 September 2023 - 08:10

Former UK Defense Secretary Wallace Tried to Cancel Helicopter Deal With US: Reports

Story Code : 1079846
Former UK Defense Secretary Wallace Tried to Cancel Helicopter Deal With US: Reports
Under the contract, the UK will receive 14 Chinook H-47 helicopters produced by US company Boeing, with the first one of them expected to be supplied in 2026, the report said on Saturday, Sputnik reported.
 
During internal discussions over recent weeks, Wallace proposed to cancel the deal as part of the ministry's plan to cut spending, the paper reported, citing unnamed UK officials. It added that in early August the defense secretary had sent a letter to his US counterpart, Lloyd Austin, hinting that the contract could be canceled.
 
Wallace could be seeking the cancellation of the contract over the helicopters' costs, but also due to his anger over US's refusal to support his candidacy for the post of the NATO secretary general, the newspaper said.
 
On August 31, Wallace sent a resignation letter to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak after four years in office. Later that day, Sunak's office said that Grant Shapps, who had served as the energy secretary of the United Kingdom, was appointed as the new defense secretary.
Comment


Featured Stories
Stolen Syrian Oil behind US Funding for Terrorists: Iraqi MP
Stolen Syrian Oil behind US Funding for Terrorists: Iraqi MP
Ukraine Lost about 70 Percent of Western-Provided Weapons: Chechen Commander
Ukraine Lost about 70 Percent of Western-Provided Weapons: Chechen Commander
4 September 2023
Nigerien Rebels Send Reinforcements to French Military Base in Niamey
Nigerien Rebels Send Reinforcements to French Military Base in Niamey
4 September 2023
Iran Ready for Joint Air Defense Drills with Friends
Iran Ready for Joint Air Defense Drills with Friends
4 September 2023
North Korea Stages
North Korea Stages 'Simulated Tactical Nuclear Attack'
3 September 2023
Yemen’s Abdulsalam Condemns France’s Refusal to Leave, Confronting Nigerian National Will
Yemen’s Abdulsalam Condemns France’s Refusal to Leave, Confronting Nigerian National Will
3 September 2023
Resistance Leaders Meeting Aimed at Deterring Israel
Resistance Leaders Meeting Aimed at Deterring Israel
3 September 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Deep Thinking about Sacrifices of Imam Hussein (AS)
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Deep Thinking about Sacrifices of Imam Hussein (AS)
3 September 2023
US to Send Its First Depleted Uranium Rounds to Ukraine
US to Send Its First Depleted Uranium Rounds to Ukraine
2 September 2023
NBC: White House Preparing for Biden Impeachment
NBC: White House Preparing for Biden Impeachment
2 September 2023
US Congresswoman: Rise of BRICS Devastating for US, Dollar to Be Weakened
US Congresswoman: Rise of BRICS Devastating for US, Dollar to Be Weakened
2 September 2023
Ukraine to Get US Abrams Tanks within Weeks: Politico
Ukraine to Get US Abrams Tanks within Weeks: Politico
2 September 2023
US Sanctions Won’t Hurt Iran-Lebanon Economic Ties: FM
US Sanctions Won’t Hurt Iran-Lebanon Economic Ties: FM
2 September 2023