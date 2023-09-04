0
Monday 4 September 2023 - 08:31

Typhoon Haikui Prompts Taiwan to Evacuate Thousands, Cancel Flights

Story Code : 1079855
Typhoon Haikui Prompts Taiwan to Evacuate Thousands, Cancel Flights
Haikui is forecast to make landfall in the mountainous and sparsely populated far southeast of Taiwan late Sunday afternoon. Counties and cities in the east and south cancelled classes and declared a day off for workers, Reuters reported.
 
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen told a meeting of disaster management officials this would be the first typhoon to make landfall on the island and cross its central mountain range in four years.
 
People should avoid going out and not go up mountains, to the coast, fishing or engage in water sports, a statement from Tsai's office quoted her as saying.
 
Haikui is a much weaker storm than Typhoon Saola which hit Hong Kong and the southern Chinese province of Guangdong on Saturday. Haikui is expected to be only a Category 1 or 2 typhoon when it hits Taiwan, according to Tropical Storm Risk.
 
Taiwan's government said that 2,868 people had already been evacuated, mainly in the south and east.
 
Taiwan's two main domestic airlines, UNI Air and Mandarin Airlines, cancelled all flights on Sunday, while ferry services to surrounding islands were cancelled as well.
 
There was less disruption to international flights, with only 37 cancelled for Sunday, the Civil Aeronautics Administration said.
 
The military has mobilized soldiers and equipment to help with flood relief and evacuation efforts.
 
After passing across southern Taiwan, Haikui is forecast to cross the Taiwan Strait into China.
Comment


Featured Stories
Stolen Syrian Oil behind US Funding for Terrorists: Iraqi MP
Stolen Syrian Oil behind US Funding for Terrorists: Iraqi MP
Ukraine Lost about 70 Percent of Western-Provided Weapons: Chechen Commander
Ukraine Lost about 70 Percent of Western-Provided Weapons: Chechen Commander
4 September 2023
Nigerien Rebels Send Reinforcements to French Military Base in Niamey
Nigerien Rebels Send Reinforcements to French Military Base in Niamey
4 September 2023
Iran Ready for Joint Air Defense Drills with Friends
Iran Ready for Joint Air Defense Drills with Friends
4 September 2023
North Korea Stages
North Korea Stages 'Simulated Tactical Nuclear Attack'
3 September 2023
Yemen’s Abdulsalam Condemns France’s Refusal to Leave, Confronting Nigerian National Will
Yemen’s Abdulsalam Condemns France’s Refusal to Leave, Confronting Nigerian National Will
3 September 2023
Resistance Leaders Meeting Aimed at Deterring Israel
Resistance Leaders Meeting Aimed at Deterring Israel
3 September 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Deep Thinking about Sacrifices of Imam Hussein (AS)
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Deep Thinking about Sacrifices of Imam Hussein (AS)
3 September 2023
US to Send Its First Depleted Uranium Rounds to Ukraine
US to Send Its First Depleted Uranium Rounds to Ukraine
2 September 2023
NBC: White House Preparing for Biden Impeachment
NBC: White House Preparing for Biden Impeachment
2 September 2023
US Congresswoman: Rise of BRICS Devastating for US, Dollar to Be Weakened
US Congresswoman: Rise of BRICS Devastating for US, Dollar to Be Weakened
2 September 2023
Ukraine to Get US Abrams Tanks within Weeks: Politico
Ukraine to Get US Abrams Tanks within Weeks: Politico
2 September 2023
US Sanctions Won’t Hurt Iran-Lebanon Economic Ties: FM
US Sanctions Won’t Hurt Iran-Lebanon Economic Ties: FM
2 September 2023