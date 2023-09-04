4 Russian Civilians Killed, Wounded after Ukraine Shellings

Islam Times - Two Russian civilians were killed in the city of Kremennaya in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) as a result of Saturday’s shelling attack by Ukrainian troops, a spokesman for the local law enforcement agencies said Sunday.

Also on Sunday, two civilians were wounded in Makeyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic as a result of shelling by Ukrainian troops, head of the city’s administration Vladislav Klyucharov said.

"According to verified data, two men born in 1951 and 1953 were wounded as a result of a shelling attack. Both taken to a hospital," he wrote on his Telegram channel, adding that damage was done to a residential house.

Ukrainian troops staged five artillery attacks on the city on Sunday morning. Munitions of the 155mm caliber were used.

"Another shelling attack was staged by the Ukrainian army on Kremennaya. As a result, two civilians, both men, were killed," he said, according to TASS.