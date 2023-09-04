0
Monday 4 September 2023 - 08:50

4 Russian Civilians Killed, Wounded after Ukraine Shellings

4 Russian Civilians Killed, Wounded after Ukraine Shellings
"Another shelling attack was staged by the Ukrainian army on Kremennaya. As a result, two civilians, both men, were killed," he said, according to TASS. 
 
Also on Sunday, two civilians were wounded in Makeyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic as a result of shelling by Ukrainian troops, head of the city’s administration Vladislav Klyucharov said. 
 
"According to verified data, two men born in 1951 and 1953 were wounded as a result of a shelling attack. Both taken to a hospital," he wrote on his Telegram channel, adding that damage was done to a residential house.
 
Ukrainian troops staged five artillery attacks on the city on Sunday morning. Munitions of the 155mm caliber were used.
