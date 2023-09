Islam Times - While seven people have lost their lives, two others have gone missing in the wake of a heavy rain in Algeria, news media reported.

Also, two Algerian individuals have gone missing as a result of the flood, the source added.

The rescue operations for finding the missing people were underway, it further noted.

Algeria's meteorological agency has announced that western Algeria would see rain and thunderstorms, bringing rainfall level to more than 40 mm.

