Islam Times - A member of the al-Baath Party in Nawa of Daraa countryside, Abdul-Ilah al-Fadil, was assassinated by terrorists on Sunday.

No further details reported so far.

SANA quoted the Secretary of the al-Baath Party in Daraa, Hussein al-Rifai, as saying that terrorists targeted al-Fadil on Sunday morning while he was on his way to work, with several bullets, killing him immediately.