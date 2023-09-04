0
Islamic Jihad Spox: Axis of Resistance to Not Allow Zionists to Enjoy Stability

Musab al-Barim stated that the Axis of Resistance will never allow the Zionist enemy to enjoy stability and peace using its political and military power from Palestine to the Islamic Republic of Iran.
 
Al-Barim also pointed to the Saturday meeting between the Secretary General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement Ziad al-Nakhalah and Saleh al-Arouri, Deputy Head of the Hamas’ Political Bureau and the Secretary General of Hezbollah Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah during which they discussed the latest political developments and the situation in Palestine, saying, "The Axis of Resistance is at the highest level of coordination, action, formation, and monitoring the enemy's behavior in occupied Palestine and the region."
 
He emphasized the unity of the Resistance in different fields, adding that this unity is reflected in the views and positions of the Resistance leaders.
 
Al-Barim also said that the goal of years of effort, jihad, and sacrifice of a large number of Resistance leaders and soldiers is to reach this level of readiness to defeat the enemy and limit its dangerous role in the Arab and Islamic region.
