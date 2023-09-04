0
Monday 4 September 2023 - 09:24

Nigerien Rebels Send Reinforcements to French Military Base in Niamey

Story Code : 1079868
Nigerien Rebels Send Reinforcements to French Military Base in Niamey
According to the TV channel, reinforcements are being dispatched to the base in Niamey, where the French military is deployed, with orders to monitor them, the source said as he confirmed that French troops have decided to stay at the military base.
 
On July 26, a group of military rebels in Niger announced the removal of President Mohamed Bazoum. They then established the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland, headed by General Abdourahmane Tchiani, to run the country.
 
The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) reacted by imposing severe sanctions on the rebels, demanding that Bazoum be released and reinstated in office, and threatening to use force. According to the ActuNiger portal, on August 10, Tchiani signed a decree on forming a new interim government.
 
News came in early August that Niger’s rebels renounced military agreements on the deployment of the French military with France and demanded that the contingent be withdrawn, TASS reported.
 
France rejected these demands saying that the corresponding agreements had been signed with the previous Nigerien authorities which Paris recognizes as being the sole legitimate government.
Comment


Featured Stories
Stolen Syrian Oil behind US Funding for Terrorists: Iraqi MP
Stolen Syrian Oil behind US Funding for Terrorists: Iraqi MP
Ukraine Lost about 70 Percent of Western-Provided Weapons: Chechen Commander
Ukraine Lost about 70 Percent of Western-Provided Weapons: Chechen Commander
4 September 2023
Nigerien Rebels Send Reinforcements to French Military Base in Niamey
Nigerien Rebels Send Reinforcements to French Military Base in Niamey
4 September 2023
Iran Ready for Joint Air Defense Drills with Friends
Iran Ready for Joint Air Defense Drills with Friends
4 September 2023
North Korea Stages
North Korea Stages 'Simulated Tactical Nuclear Attack'
3 September 2023
Yemen’s Abdulsalam Condemns France’s Refusal to Leave, Confronting Nigerian National Will
Yemen’s Abdulsalam Condemns France’s Refusal to Leave, Confronting Nigerian National Will
3 September 2023
Resistance Leaders Meeting Aimed at Deterring Israel
Resistance Leaders Meeting Aimed at Deterring Israel
3 September 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Deep Thinking about Sacrifices of Imam Hussein (AS)
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Deep Thinking about Sacrifices of Imam Hussein (AS)
3 September 2023
US to Send Its First Depleted Uranium Rounds to Ukraine
US to Send Its First Depleted Uranium Rounds to Ukraine
2 September 2023
NBC: White House Preparing for Biden Impeachment
NBC: White House Preparing for Biden Impeachment
2 September 2023
US Congresswoman: Rise of BRICS Devastating for US, Dollar to Be Weakened
US Congresswoman: Rise of BRICS Devastating for US, Dollar to Be Weakened
2 September 2023
Ukraine to Get US Abrams Tanks within Weeks: Politico
Ukraine to Get US Abrams Tanks within Weeks: Politico
2 September 2023
US Sanctions Won’t Hurt Iran-Lebanon Economic Ties: FM
US Sanctions Won’t Hurt Iran-Lebanon Economic Ties: FM
2 September 2023