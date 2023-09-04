0
Monday 4 September 2023 - 09:26

Iran Ready for Joint Air Defense Drills with Friends

In comments at a meeting with the foreign military attachés residing in Iran, Commander of the Iranian Army’s Air Defense Force Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard said the Islamic Republic’s message for the allied and friendly countries is “peace and friendship”.
 
The Iranian Air Defense is prepared to promote military cooperation with the allied states in various fields such as training, the exchange of technical and operational experiences, and holding joint war games, he added.
 
Stressing the need to broaden constructive interaction and exchange technical know-how with the friends and allies, General Sabahifard said the Iranian Air Defense has fully ensured the security of the country’s airspace.
 
“Iran’s defense doctrine is based upon friendly and mutual relations with all world countries, specifically the friendly and neighboring states in the West Asia,” he underlined.
 
Pointing to the development of advanced homegrown military equipment, the commander said Iran does not need any unconventional arms or weapons of mass destruction, which have no place in the country’s defense doctrine.
 
In remarks in 2018, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei described the air defense base as a very crucial part of the Armed Forces that is at the frontline of confronting enemies of Iran.
 
The Leader also stressed the importance of accelerating the capabilities of the base and the Air Forces' staff.
