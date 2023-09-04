0
Monday 4 September 2023 - 09:29

More Than 10,000 Gather in Finland to Protest Against Racism, Government Policy

Story Code : 1079872
More Than 10,000 Gather in Finland to Protest Against Racism, Government Policy
More than 10,000 protesters and members of over 100 organizations, including human rights groups, gathered in Helsinki’s Senate Square and later marched towards Toolonlahti Park, said public broadcaster YLE.
 
They expressed their disappointment over the government's policy against racism, referring to its anti-racism briefing last week.
 
Demonstrators called on the government to respect Finland's constitution and the international agreements it has signed, said the report.
 
On Thursday, parties of the Finnish coalition government unveiled a joint statement on eradicating racism and promoting equality within Finnish society.
 
It came after a series of racism scandals involving ministers that engulfed the new government and led to the appointment of a working group tasked with proposing concrete measures to tackle racism and discrimination.
 
In June, the four-party government, including the anti-immigration Finns Party, formed Finland's new government, which holds 108 seats out of 200 in parliament.
Comment


Featured Stories
Stolen Syrian Oil behind US Funding for Terrorists: Iraqi MP
Stolen Syrian Oil behind US Funding for Terrorists: Iraqi MP
Ukraine Lost about 70 Percent of Western-Provided Weapons: Chechen Commander
Ukraine Lost about 70 Percent of Western-Provided Weapons: Chechen Commander
4 September 2023
Nigerien Rebels Send Reinforcements to French Military Base in Niamey
Nigerien Rebels Send Reinforcements to French Military Base in Niamey
4 September 2023
Iran Ready for Joint Air Defense Drills with Friends
Iran Ready for Joint Air Defense Drills with Friends
4 September 2023
North Korea Stages
North Korea Stages 'Simulated Tactical Nuclear Attack'
3 September 2023
Yemen’s Abdulsalam Condemns France’s Refusal to Leave, Confronting Nigerian National Will
Yemen’s Abdulsalam Condemns France’s Refusal to Leave, Confronting Nigerian National Will
3 September 2023
Resistance Leaders Meeting Aimed at Deterring Israel
Resistance Leaders Meeting Aimed at Deterring Israel
3 September 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Deep Thinking about Sacrifices of Imam Hussein (AS)
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Deep Thinking about Sacrifices of Imam Hussein (AS)
3 September 2023
US to Send Its First Depleted Uranium Rounds to Ukraine
US to Send Its First Depleted Uranium Rounds to Ukraine
2 September 2023
NBC: White House Preparing for Biden Impeachment
NBC: White House Preparing for Biden Impeachment
2 September 2023
US Congresswoman: Rise of BRICS Devastating for US, Dollar to Be Weakened
US Congresswoman: Rise of BRICS Devastating for US, Dollar to Be Weakened
2 September 2023
Ukraine to Get US Abrams Tanks within Weeks: Politico
Ukraine to Get US Abrams Tanks within Weeks: Politico
2 September 2023
US Sanctions Won’t Hurt Iran-Lebanon Economic Ties: FM
US Sanctions Won’t Hurt Iran-Lebanon Economic Ties: FM
2 September 2023